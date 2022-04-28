Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.99. 26,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,817. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

