Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $59.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,750,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,065,111. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

