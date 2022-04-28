Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Shares of VZ opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

