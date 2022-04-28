Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

