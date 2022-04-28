Versor Investments LP Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.27.

TROW stock opened at $131.06 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

