Versor Investments LP Has $461,000 Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MarineMax by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

