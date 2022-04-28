Versor Investments LP Has $850,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.54. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

