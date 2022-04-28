Versor Investments LP Invests $1.07 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,129,000 after buying an additional 201,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after purchasing an additional 580,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after purchasing an additional 163,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

