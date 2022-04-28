Versor Investments LP Invests $456,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

