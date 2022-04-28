Versor Investments LP Invests $473,000 in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 339,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,981,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NMRK stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.