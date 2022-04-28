Versor Investments LP Invests $898,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $462.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

