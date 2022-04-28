Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on GVA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Granite Construction (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.