Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla stock opened at $881.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $938.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $58,068,492. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

