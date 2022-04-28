Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,458 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

RNG stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $327.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.