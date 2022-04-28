Versor Investments LP Purchases 7,875 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

