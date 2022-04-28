Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,538,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,163,000 after purchasing an additional 247,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

