Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 96,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

