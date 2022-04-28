Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,917,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NYSE:MC opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.