Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $106.63 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

