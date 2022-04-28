Versor Investments LP Sells 1,363 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.96. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

