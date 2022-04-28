Versor Investments LP Sells 1,914 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,914 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

