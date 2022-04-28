Versor Investments LP Sells 5,389 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

