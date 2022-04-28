Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

