Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,548 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,370,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

