Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.05

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.05 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.66). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.66), with a volume of 752,087 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £181.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.05.

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

