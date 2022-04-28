Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.05

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.05 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.66). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.66), with a volume of 752,087 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £181.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.05.
About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)
