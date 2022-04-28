VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

