VIG Market Cap Achieves $2.05 Million (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. VIG has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $391.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 176.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,938,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

