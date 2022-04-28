Vince (VNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vince to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VNCE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.37. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,644 shares of company stock valued at $78,645. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vince Holding Corp. ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

