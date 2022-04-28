Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

VNOM stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

