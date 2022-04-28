Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,564. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after buying an additional 414,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.