Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VIRT traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.