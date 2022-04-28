Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.66. 10,798,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

