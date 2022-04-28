Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.21. 1,137,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visteon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Visteon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.