Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1903 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

VIVHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vivendi from €38.00 ($40.86) to €13.40 ($14.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

