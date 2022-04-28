Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 187,363 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $571.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of -0.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the third quarter worth $332,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

