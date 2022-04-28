Wall Street Games 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.53 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.17 or 0.07367738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

