Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,489 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after acquiring an additional 163,454 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,304 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK remained flat at $$24.42 during trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

