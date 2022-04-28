Warner Music Group’s (WMG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reissued their sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.69.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

