Warpaint London PLC (W7L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on July 5th

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of W7L opened at GBX 134 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.85 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00. Warpaint London has a 52 week low of GBX 101.11 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.15.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £4,790.28 ($6,105.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

