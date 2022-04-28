Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

NYSE WM traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $169.65. 2,162,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $136.79 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

