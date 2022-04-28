Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEAV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,492. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.