Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $9.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,475.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,525.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,615.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

