Wedbush Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.50.

Microsoft stock opened at $283.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.44.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

