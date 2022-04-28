Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA: GLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/7/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.50 ($27.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/3/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €41.00 ($44.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of GLE stock traded down €0.17 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €23.02 ($24.75). The company had a trading volume of 3,916,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($56.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.49.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

