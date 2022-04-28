Wells Fargo & Company Trims SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.25 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

SLRC opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $707.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

