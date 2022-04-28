WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.81 on Thursday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in WesBanco by 104.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

