West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$84.49. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$81.94, with a volume of 1,628,662 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.94.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WFT)
