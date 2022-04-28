West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $131,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $332.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.29 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

