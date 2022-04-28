West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30 to $9.45 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.36. 880,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,287. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $308.36 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

