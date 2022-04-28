West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $308.87

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $308.87 and last traded at $312.61, with a volume of 11101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.36.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.69 and its 200-day moving average is $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 96,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,615,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

